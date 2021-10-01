Richard “Rick” Harold Schiel Jr., 66, of Galesburg, Mich., passed away at Bronson Methodist Hospital on September 21, 2021, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren due to complications from COVID-19. Rick’s family and friends will gather Friday, September 24, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Home-Brooklyn Chapel. His funeral service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. following the gathering of friends and family at 10 a.m. Pastor Jeff Sheeks will officiate.

Rick was born on April 21, 1955, in Vandercook Lake, Mich., to Richard and JoAnn (Dray) Schiel. He married the love of his life, Darcy, on July 5, 1983, in Jackson, Mich. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Rick was a 1973 graduate of Columbia Central High School. After high school, he was a union carpenter for 30 years until he retired in 2016. Rick was known for his contagious smile and friendly personality. He made friends everywhere he went. Rick was a great man to anyone who crossed his path and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He loved spending time with his family and working on his house. He was known for the meticulous care that he took of his lawn and pool.

Rick will be missed by his wife, Darcy; his children, Polly and Darby Schiel; his grandchildren, Rowan and Wyatt Schiel; extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, JoAnn.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children Research Hospital. Please leave a message of comfort for Rick’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.