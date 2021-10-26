Jacob T. Haller, 29, of Brooklyn, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021. Jacob is survived by his wife and best friend of the past six years, Brittney (Richey) Haller and her children, Avrey and Aubree; his three children whom he loved dearly, Oakley, Alaina and Cruz; parents, Thomas and Clara Haller; sister, Michaela (Tyler) Wieand; brother, Derek Haller, and nephew, Cameron Wieand; many extended family members and his circle of close friends. He was preceded in death by his grandpa, James Haller and grandparents, Arnold and Betty Marshall.

Jacob graduated from Michigan Center High School in 2010. He went on to work jobs as a mechanic, machinist, and farmer; anything that involved testing his mechanical skills and his green thumb. He loved working with his hands, fixing trucks, and caring for the many different animals and plants that he raised. He always needed to keep busy.

Jacob enjoyed the simple things in life. He liked to explore new places, whether it was a restaurant to try new foods or a scenic place for a drive. He liked riding his Harley with friends, hunting and fishing. He loved all animals, especially his dogs, Mack, Dot, and the late Pablo.

He is loved and missed by all those who were in his circle of family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering to share memories of Jacob will be held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. No formal services will be held. For those who wish, contributions in Jacob’s memory may be given to the family for benefit of Brittney and his children. (www.arthur-day.com)