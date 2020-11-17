Harold Strahle

Harold Lloyd Strahle, 84, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born on February 23, 1936, in Grass Lake, Mich., to Arthur and Blanche (Curtis) Strahle. Harold married the love of his life, Delores Below, on October 25, 1958, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Manchester, and she precedes him.

He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, farm and cows. Harold was a long-time member of the Manchester farming community as well as the Michigan Milk Producers Association. Harold valued his friends and the time they had when they would pull up in his driveway just to pass the time, drink a beer, and catch up on current events. They lovingly referred to him as “baldy” or “fuzzy”. Everyone was welcome. He enjoyed the company of his faithful dogs over the years. Harold will greatly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Harold is survived by his children, Bryan (Martha) Strahle, Kevin (Jennifer) Strahle and Steven Strahle; sister, Thelma Kehoe; grandchildren, Kyle Strahle, Zachary (Morgan) Strahle, Jacob Strahle, Patrick and Kelsey McGovern; two great-grandchildren Scarlett and Ava; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Delores and two brothers, Howard and Leon Strahle.

Harold’s family held a private service at Eineder Funeral Homes – Manchester Chapel, and the burial took place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Manchester. A public gathering and public memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date after COVID-19 has subsided. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org or P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Please leave a message of comfort for Harold’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.