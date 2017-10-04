Her legacy . . . Norma Jean Hudson, 82, passed away Oct. 2, 2017 in Jackson surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan. 28, 1935, in Jackson, Mich., to Albert and Lucy (Boley) Kempf. Norma married the love of her life, Howard Hudson, on Sept. 13, 1958 in Jackson. Norma was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and cherished taking care of her family. Norma enjoyed following her grandsons activities and was an avid Detroit Lions, Tigers and Michigan State fan. She was a member of Heart O’ the Lakes United Brethren Church. Norma will be missed by all those who loved her.

Her family . . . Norma will be missed by her husband, Howard; her son, Mark (Lori) Hudson; three grandsons, Brett, Blake and Cade Hudson; two step grandsons, Chad and Cole Miles; and a step great grandson, Cash Miles; sisters, Nancy (Maynard) Stafford, Nadine (Larry) Alexander, Bernadine Webster; and brother, Albert (Peggy) Kempf, Jr. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Her farewell . . . Norma’s family and friends will gather together Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Heart O’ the Lakes United Brethren Church, 7031 Jefferson Road, Brooklyn, at 2 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Jackson. Memorial contributions are suggested to Heart O’ the Lakes United Brethren Church or to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Norma’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.