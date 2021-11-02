Douglas A. Taylor, 75, of Brooklyn, Mich., died October 27, 2021, at his home.

Doug was born in Adrian, Mich., on July 17, 1946, to Raymond and Eleanor Bartlett-Curtis Taylor. In 1964 he graduated from Onsted High School.

In 1966 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Alameda, Calif. He also served in Danang, Vietnam.

On January 13, 1973, he married Deborah Cheever, and she survives.

Doug started working as a driver for Gentner Trucking, Onsted, Mich.; then to Chrysler Proving Grounds, Chelsea, Mich.; Kelsey Hayes in Romulus, Mich., and TRW in Livonia, Mich.; where he worked on braking systems as a product test engineer/test driver, frequently testing at Death Valley, Pike’s Peak, Los Angeles traffic, and on the ice in International Fall, Minn.

He enjoyed watching all types of auto racing, and especially enjoyed NASCAR. Every weekend for years, Doug, with his lifelong friend, Chuck Roumell as the driver, raced at different speedways in Michigan and other states; in the beginning, years, building their own race cars.

Doug is survived by his wife, Deb; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lee and Diane Cheever of Spring Hill, Fla.; his brothers-in-law, Michael A. Cheever of Tecumseh, Mich.; David Evans of Mt. Pleasant, Texas and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Bruce Taylor of Jackson, Mich.; his sister, Nancy Evans of Mt. Pleasant, Texas, and a niece and nephew.

There will be no visitation. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh, Mich.

Memorial contributions may be made to Youth Haven Ranch, P.O. Box 97 Rives Junction, MI 49277. Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.