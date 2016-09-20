Her legacy . . . Gwenyth Evelyn Beckman, age 97, of Jackson passed away Sept. 20, 2016, at Vista Grande Villa. She was born July 22, 1919, in Norvell Township, the daughter of Harry and Blanche (Gardner) Austin. Gwen married Lavern Armbruster in 1940 and he preceded her in death in 1965 after 25 years of marriage. She later married Robert Beckman in 1972 and he preceded her in death in 2000. She was employed with Ford Motor Company for 30 years until her retirement in 1980. Gwen attended the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church and was a lifelong member of the American Legion and Eastern Star. Gwen loved family gatherings, playing bingo and Wii bowling.

Her family . . . She is survived by many nieces and nephews; stepdaughter, Diane (Rick) Clute; granddaughters, Kelly Clute, Carrie (Andy) Eschberg; great-granddaughter, Lidya Grace Eschberg. In addition to her husbands Lavern and Robert, Gwen was preceded in death by her siblings, Louise Lines, Mary Jane Choate, Carlene Reese, Dorothy Bertke and Harry Gardner.

Her farewell . . . A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at 11 a.m. at Vista Grande Villa. Interment Oakwood Cemetery, Saline. In Gwen’s honor, memorial donations may be shared with the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church or Vista Grande Villa Campus Care. Please sign Gwenyth’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Beckman family by calling 877-231-7900.

