Doris M. Summers, 83, of Brooklyn, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 surrounded by her loving family at her daughter’s Tipton home. Doris is survived by two daughters, Ola (Butch) Brighton and Tracy Summers (Bobby Dophal); two grandchildren, Tyler Brighton and Nora (Jeff) Coffell, all of Tipton; two great-grandchildren, Cole and Cade Brighton; sister, Barbara Young of Brooklyn and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Levaughn Summers in 2015; son, Kevin Summers in 2006; parents, Ole and Nora Johnson and brother-in-law, Albert Young. Doris was a retiree of Ford Motor Company, working first in Brooklyn, then in Saline. She was a member of the Auxiliary at the Brooklyn American Legion Wilbur-Bartlett Post #315 and enjoyed her flower gardens and bird watching. As was her request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Arrangements were under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center.