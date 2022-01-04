Harold Jesse Weinstein, 89, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away peacefully at the Henry Ford Hospice Home with family surrounding him on December 23, 2021.

Harold was born to Viola Carlson and Max Weinstein on January 8, 1932. Harold also had an amazing step-father, Norm Carlson, whom he looked up to greatly. He was the brother of Myra Fox, all who preceded in his death.

Harold was married to Theresa Karas, the love of his life, on March 19, 1952. They shared a special bond with one another that could never be broken. Together, they brought eight children into the world which would ultimately create a total of 25 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren. Family was Harold’s everything and he invested so much love into them.

Harold served in the United States Army in which he served during the Korean War. He was called to duty just short of two months of being married. Harold was stationed in Germany, for some time, and he would often share stories of his life there. While he was stationed in Fort Knox, Ky., he would hitchhike home on the weekends to see his love. Harold served from 1952-1954. In 1953, Harold earned the status of Corporal.

Harold worked on the assembly line for the Ford Motor Company for 30 years. Many days, hours and weekends were spent working so Theresa could take care of their growing family at home. Because of his job and love for cars, Harold could tell you everything about them and how to fix them. He loved telling stories to others about all of the cars he owned throughout his life, giving so many details about each and every one of them.

Some of the words that can be used to describe Harold are witty, funny, caring, compassionate, hard-working, inventive, smart, clever, determined, extremely organized, thoughtful and sometimes even a bit stubborn. He would often joke and embrace his stubbornness and credited it to the reason he was 89. In fact, several days prior to his passing, Harold installed ceiling lights in his home and painted his bathroom (against his children’s wishes). His favorite saying was “a man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do” when being lightly reprimanded about completing projects his loved ones offered to do for him. If you knew Harold, you were graced with some wonderful attributes that are hard to come by these days.

Harold leaves behind five children who loved him deeply, Monica Lauderdale of Brooklyn, Darryl (Lynn) Weinstein of Ida, Susan (Ron) Belman of Norvell, Nancy (Frank) Kominek of Carleton and Judy (Aaron) Crawford of Westerville. He also leaves behind many grandchildren who loved him so much, many of them making him feel special and including him in their family activities. He also leaves his special canine friend, Maggie, whom he loved with his whole heart. She was his little princess and spoiled her with his love. Harold also had a special relationship with his neighbors, the Surque’s.

Harold was preceded in death by his best friend and wife, Theresa. They were married 55 years before her passing. He also experienced much loss and heartache over the loss of his daughter, Vivian “Lolly” Yount, Harold Weinstein Jr, and Darlene Walls. Harold was also preceded in death by several grandchildren and his lifetime best friends, Rosemarie and Vernon Greer.

Harold was a private man, and at his request, he desired something intimate for his final send-off. He will be laid to rest on what would have been his 90th birthday, January 8 at 3 p.m. at Lenawee County Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh Mich., with Pastor Tim Flickinger officiating. Those who loved Harold are invited to attend. At a later date, a celebration of life at a park will take place for those who cannot attend the graveside service.

Monetary contributions can be designated to the family for a memorial bench in honor of Harold and Theresa’s Love or to the Jackson County Animal Shelter.