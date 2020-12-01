Betty Jane Kuhman, 89, passed away peacefully at home with family on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was born on November 24, 1931, in Geneseo, New York to Fred and Emma (Rowley) Potter. Betty married the love of her life, William Kuhman, on September 9, 1953. She will be remembered for her adventurous spirit.

Betty enjoyed walking in nature and interacting with animals. In her early years she loved to go hunting and practice archery with Bill out west. She also enjoyed boating and fishing at the family cottage on Bartholomew Lake near Coldwater, Mich. Betty earned a bachelor of arts degree at Keuka College (New York).

She then worked as a substitute teacher and a supervisor of the switchboard operators at Ohio Bell prior to becoming a stay at home mother. She loved spending time with her family and animals, especially her grandchildren and her German wire-haired pointers. She also enjoyed reading her collection of romance novels by her favorite author Betty Neels. Betty and Bill liked to go antiquing, always looking for another special piece to add to her collections of angels, Care Bears and art. She enjoyed making her signature meal of authentic tortillas and baking all sorts of delicious treats at Christmas time.

Two of her favorite snacks were chocolate ice cream and strawberry pop tarts. Betty had so much spirit that even at the resilient age of 87, she went tubing down the Muskegon River, rode the tram up to Ober Gatlinburg, and walked the trails in the Great Smokey Mountains. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Betty is survived by her children, Thomas (Debra) Kuhman and Karol Holt; grandchildren, Alex and Aaron Kuhman, Kody and Shelby Holt, Deidre Gilbert and Cahlob Myers; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband (of 56 years) Bill, and her sisters, Jean and Nancy.

Betty’s family and friends will gather Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Her Service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. Interment of Ashes to take place at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio. Current COVID restrictions will be observed. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association at ALZ.org. Please leave a message of comfort for Betty’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.