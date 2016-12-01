Elizabeth Ann Varga of Somerset, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, at her home. She was born Oct. 28, 1930, in Jackson, Mich., to Gail P. and Mary L. (Weber) Bechtol. She married John Varga Sept. 9, 1950, at Napoleon Methodist Church in Napoleon, Mich., and he survives. Elizabeth and John just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.

Elizabeth was raised in Napoleon where she graduated from Napoleon High School in 1948. She then moved to the Somerset area in 1950. Elizabeth was a secretary and bookkeeper for their family business, Varga Excavating of Cement City. She then worked at Meijer in Jackson as a photo lab technician, retiring in 1983. Elizabeth and her husband wintered in Zolfo Springs, Fla., and then in Mesa, Ariz. Elizabeth was a member of the Somerset Congregational Church, she was worthy matron of the Cement City Order of Eastern Star, she was grand page for the Grand Worthy Matron for the State of Michigan, she was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader in Addison and she was an avid golfer and bowler. Elizabeth enjoyed crafts, sewing, cooking and produced teddy bears sold at the bazaar at Somerset Congregational Church.

Surviving besides her husband John, is one daughter, Sue Varga-Ward of Charlotte, N.C.; one son, John (Suzanne) Varga, Jr. of Phoenix, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Collette and Colin Varga; two sisters, Jane (Frank) Haack of Jackson and Alice Crankshaw of Statesville, N.C.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters. Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Somerset Congregational Church, Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice, or to the Shriners Crippled Children’s Fund, at Shriners Children’s Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

