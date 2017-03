Darwin Morris Fisher, 72, of Brooklyn, died Feb. 21, 2017. He was born in Wyandotte, Mich., Nov. 25, 1944 the son, of Francis and Lucille (Westcott) Fisher. Darwin married Diana F. Mioduszewski and she survives. Also surviving are three children, four grandchildren and two siblings. His farewell was held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, with interment St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Cemetery.