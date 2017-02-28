George Robert Holton

George Robert “Bob” Holton, age 85, of Jackson, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at the Legacy Assisted Living Center. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Nancy; three children, Ellen (Ed) Yoakam of Jackson, Zelda Hawkins of Colorado and Ed (Bridget) Holton of Livonia; six grandchildren, Kate (Corey) Jimenez, Brian Ketner, Christina Ketner, Ryan (Amy) Holton, Megan Holton and Patrick Holton; three great-grandchildren, Micaella, McKenzie and Brodon; brother-in-law, James (Diane) Miller; sister-in-law, Mary (Don) Splittorf; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen Holton and son-in-law, Ed Hawkins.

Bob was a graduate of Jackson High School, Jackson Junior College and Michigan State College. He served eight years with the Navy Reserve Seabees. Bob worked his entire career with the State of Michigan as an inspector with the Department of Agriculture Plant Industry Division. He also volunteered several years with the Jonesville Police Department. He was a founding member of the Sauk Trail Long Rifles and enjoyed woodworking and has built and shot many flintlock rifles over the years. Bob was a longtime Boy Scout leader with Troop 427; Past President of the Napoleon Band Boosters, serving as concession chair for many years; Past Worthy Patron of Napoleon Chapter #328 Order of the Eastern Star (now Fern Leaf #66); Past Master of Napoleon Masonic Lodge #301 and longtime member of the Napoleon United Methodist Church.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Bob’s life will be held at Arthur-Day Funeral Home, 820 Fifth St., Michigan Center Saturday, March 4, 2017, beginning with a Masonic Memorial at 2 p.m. followed by services led by Pastor Greg Wolfe. The family will greet friends beginning at 1 p.m. and will meet and greet with light refreshments following the service. For those who wish, contributions in Bob’s memory to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 900 Cooper St., Jackson, MI 49202 or the Napoleon United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 337, Napoleon, MI 49261 would be appreciated. www.arthur-day.com.