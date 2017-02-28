Donald D. Spahr, age 95, of Jackson, formerly of Addison, Mich., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at Legacy Assisted Living in Jackson.

He was born Dec. 19, 1921, in Bucyrus, Ohio, to Dwight and Ida (Welty) Spahr. He married Elsie R. Kehrer July 16, 1940, in Monroe, Mich., and she preceded him in death Sept. 3, 2015.

Donald lived his early life in Toledo, Ohio, then in the Jerome/Addison/Hudson area. Donald and his wife lived in Bradenton, Fla., for 14 years. He graduated from Libby High School. He worked for United Airlines as a supervisor in air freight at Detroit Metro Airport. He served in the United States Coast Guard in North Carolina during World War II. He was a member of Hannan-Colvin Post #180, Hudson American Legion, member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Bradenton, and past member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Hudson. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, trips to Alaska and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are one son, Jeffery (Cheryl) Spahr of Brighton, Mich.; two daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Harris of Redondo Beach, Calif., and Judi (Glenn) Callison of Jerome, Mich.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three nieces; and six nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Elsie of 73 years.

Cremation has taken place. A private family service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.