Timothy James Filas, 36, passed away on June 26, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1983, in Farmington Hills, Mich., to Darryl and Denise (Martines) Filas. He will be remembered as being a devoted father, brother, and son. Tim loved to help family and friends and spend time with his children, nieces, and nephews camping and fishing. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed swimming at the lake and riding his motorcycle. Tim was always on the go. One of his most memorable vacations was taking the family to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

Tim will be missed by his children, Kaden, Jalynne, Logan, and Aubronna; his parents, Darryl, and Denise; brothers, Michael Filas, and Matthew (Nicole) Filas; many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; uncle, Michael Filas, uncle, Nicholas Martines and aunt, Barb Martines.

Tim’s family and friends will gather Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 3-6 p.m., with a Rosary at 5 p.m. at Eineder’s Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Brooklyn Chapel. The memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with Deacon Gene Hausmann serving as celebrant. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Tim’s family or sign his guestbook at www.einederfuneralhomes.com.