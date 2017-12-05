Thomas Dee Hayes, 81, of Cement City, passed away Friday, December 1, 2017, at his home. He was born on October 21, 1936, in Johnson City, Tenn., the son of Cecil P. and Jessie L. (Shannon) Hayes. Tom was a supervisor at Tecumseh Products, retiring in 1998. He married Pamela R. Rowe on December 26, 1986, in Cement City, and she survives. Tom enjoyed running, playing golf, his children and his grandchildren. He was a member of the Cement City Baptist Church. Tom served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

Surviving besides his wife, Pamela are his five children, Jeffery (Debbie) Hayes of Battle Creek, Pennie Hayes of Manitou Beach, Cindie (Matt) Wright of Bowling Green Ohio, Michelle (Troy) Plate of Spring Arbor and Robyn (Chad) Curtis of Colo.; eleven grandchildren, Kali, Rae, Trey, Chad, Ryan, Trisha (Mitch), Gary, Spencer, Garrett, Brady and Chad Jr.; one great-granddaughter, Claire; two brothers, Dick (Jackie) Hayes of Calif., Jerry (Judy) Hayes of Blissfield; two sisters, Sandra (Don) Ballard of Port Huron, Judy Hayes of California; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Barbara Hayes, Mary Jane Gier and Nancy Cole.

Cremation has taken place. Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2017, at Cement City Baptist Church Cemetery in Cement City, with Pastor Drew Woods officiating. A luncheon will be held after services at Cement City Baptist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Condolences and words of comfort can be shared at www.brownvanhemert.com.