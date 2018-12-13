His legacy . . . Stanley Anthony Zaszczurynski, 90, passed away December 9, 2018. He was born on January 12, 1928, in Wayne, Mich. to Anthony and Cecelia (Szymczak). Stan served honorably in the U.S. Army enlisting as a paratrooper but became an account manager after they discovered his capabilities to do so. He also traveled with the military baseball team and after the service, he enjoyed playing on a team sponsored by Jerry’s Pub. Stan retired from Chrysler in 1983 where he was a payroll account manager. He was a member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church and a lifetime charter member of Eagles in Brooklyn and American Legion Wilber-Bartlett Post #315. Stan will be remembered as a people person and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Stan will be missed by his children, Christine Sparrow, Stanley “Mike” (Bonnie) Zaszczurynski, David (Sherry) Zaszczurynski, Patricia Bartkowiak and Paul (Amy) Zaszczurynski; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, first wife, Patricia, second wife, Virginia, and brothers, Henry “Hank” and Walter Zaszczurynski.

His farewell . . . Stan’s family and friends will gather Thursday, December 13, 2018, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake, where his mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Rev. Fr. Tom Helfrich, OSFS will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Rita’s Catholic Church. Please leave a message of comfort for Stan’s family at 877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.