Sharla (Reed) Saterlee, age 52, of Clarklake, passed away Sept. 22, 2016, with her family by her side, under the most loving care at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson. She had fought a long, hard battle with MS.

Surviving is her husband, Jim of 32 years; daughters, Karissa (David) Weight and Kaylyn Saterlee and wonderful friend Zachary Perez; granddaughters, Nina and Evalyn Weight; mother, Sharon Reed; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy (Greg) Wright and Tracy (Mathew) Page; niece, Maggie Page; nephews, Chad (Katie) Wright and Lucas Wright. Sharla was preceded in death by her father, Larry Reed in 2014.

Sharla graduated from Columbia Central High School and Jackson College completing her degree as an X-ray technician. She immediately went to work for W.A. Foote Memorial Hospital. Later, looking toward the future, she attended school in Pennsylvania to be qualified to do MRIs. Sharla joined the staff at Doctor’s Hospital running both CT and MRI after leaving Foote.

Her greatest joy in life was watching her daughters play softball. One year the family went to Arizona and another year to Kansas City for World Series tournaments. She had tremendous support from the team families and lived life to her fullest capabilities.

A memorial service will be held at St. John Church in Jackson Oct. 1, 2016, at 11 a.m. Please feel free to join us to celebrate Sharla’s life.

For all your hometown news . . . click and subscribe here.