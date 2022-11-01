Robert C. Davis

Robert Clark “Bob” Davis passed away peacefully on Oct. 24, 2022, following a short illness. He was 93.

Born Aug. 11, 1929, to Norma Mary MacPhie and Clifford Harry Davis, Robert was nearly born at the family cottage on Devils Lake, Manitou Beach, Mich., but waited just long enough to make it to the hospital in Toledo, Ohio, where he was born on the same day as his father. It was the beginning of a long life filled with people, places, and events that Robert held close to his heart to the very end.

He married the love of his life, Carol, on June 27, 1964, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 18, 1985. Together they raised two sons, Scott and Jim, who survive. In addition to his wife, Robert was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bruce.

He is survived by his sons; a daughter-in-law (Lisa); granddaughters Marrissa, Morgan and Brenna; a grandson, Spencer and his wife, Emily; a great-grandson, Lincoln; and several extended family members and friends who he truly cherished.

He was a graduate of Ann Arbor High School, he proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a draftsman for General Motors for 35 years, was a man of deep faith, and lived/breathed all things music and theater. He sang constantly – at home, in the car, you name it – and he shared his talent and passion for music in various church choirs and choral groups for more than 75 years. Fiercely proud of his Scottish heritage, Robert loved all things Scotland and had a pocketful of familiar quips at the ready . . . often spoken in an animated accent. Whenever it rained, he referred to it as a “Scotsman’s car wash . . .” which meant it was free and saved him a buck or two. And yes, he owned a kilt and often wore it to Scottish American Society events at his winter home in Lake Worth Beach, Fla.

Robert was also the family historian and meticulously compiled an extensive genealogical archive. The extended family turned to him as the “go-to” source for Davis/MacPhie family names and faces, and he had a wealth of knowledge about Devils Lake area history that he was always eager to share.

No formal services are planned, but family and friends will gather in the spring and celebrate Bob’s life with a barbecue and share memories of a life well-lived. Robert is buried next to his wife in the family garden at Devils Lake, surrounded by several family members with a great view of every lake sunset from here to eternity.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in memory of Robert to the American Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice. His final care was entrusted to Eineder Funeral Home in Brooklyn, Mich. Please leave a message of comfort for Bob’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.