Dolores Ann Morley-Albain, 84, of Onsted passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Caring Dunn Right Assisted Living Facility in Morenci, Mich. Dolores’s family and friends will gather Friday, November 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel, with her Memorial service to follow at noon with Rev. Fr. Thomas Helfrich, OSFS to serve as celebrant. Interment of ashes will follow at Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh, Mich.

She was born on January 20, 1938, in Mount Carmel, Penn., to Harry and Josephine (Wisnewski) Bush. Dolores married, Michael Albain, on August 8, 1996, in Toledo, Ohio. She is a graduate of Tecumseh High School, Mich., and retired from Tecumseh Products as a secretary in 1998. Dolores was a very caring, giving, and polite person that always wore a smile. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and crossword puzzles. Dolores even won a baking contest with one of her pies. She was a member of the St. Rita Catholic Church. Dolores always had a fondness for her cats, especially Ginger. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dolores is survived by her loving husband, Mike. She is also survived by her son, Jason Morley; grandchild, Dakota Morley; two nieces and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Matthew Morley, and a brother, Harry R. Bush.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cambridge Township Firefighters Association or a charity of one’s choice. Please leave a message of comfort for Dolores’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.