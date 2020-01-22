Phyllis J. Brininstool, 75, of Brooklyn, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, under the loving care of the Hospice of Lenawee home, surrounded by her loving family.

Phyllis, the seventh of ten children, was born April 17, 1944, to Arthur and Mary (Brooks) Counts. She graduated from Onsted High School. On November 18, 1961, she married Jim Brininstool. In 1965, Jim and Phyllis built their own home for their family in Brooklyn.

Phyllis worked at Tecumseh Products and then worked as a floral designer/manager for DuBois Flowers in Brooklyn. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She also enjoyed flower and veggie gardening, canning, cooking, knitting, quilting, and crocheting.

In addition to her husband, Jim, of 58 years, survivors include her children, Shawn (Brad) Baker, Brent Brininstool, Nick Brininstool; grandchildren, Cody (Heather) Baker, Derek (Ashley) Baker, Quintin (Brittany) Baker, Shelby Brininstool, Josie Brininstool; great-grandchildren, Cylus Baker, Sloan Baker, Griffin Baker, Teagen Baker, Williow Baker; and siblings, Gordon (Ruth) Counts, James (Betty) Counts, Tommy (Sharon) Counts and Betty Gilmore.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Butch Counts, Hazel Fletcher, Delila Ellis, Ruth Worrick and Barbara Husketh.

Funeral services for Phyllis will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, with Richard Covell officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills, Adrian. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences and memories are welcomed at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com