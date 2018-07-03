Paul Caspar Greven, 89, passed away June 26, 2018. Paul was born March 17, 1929, in Namibia, Africa. When Paul was a young child his parents returned to Stolberg, Germany in 1938. Paul emigrated from Germany in the 1950s, to Canada and then to the United States in 1961, to California. Paul became a U.S. citizen.

He is survived by his two sisters, two sons, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He moved to Brooklyn, Mich., in 2006. He enjoyed the community in Brooklyn. Paul was a world traveler and lived his life to the fullest.