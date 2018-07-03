Ernest Joseph “E.J.” Truman Sr., 88, passed away June 30, 2018, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, Mich. Ernest was the son of Joseph and Mildred (Lillywhite) Truman, born May 18, 1930, in Howell, Mich. He married Joan (Baxter) Truman, Feb. 28, 1953, who precedes him in death.

Ernest was employed for 43½ years at Tenneco/Walker Manufacturing. He served in the U.S. Army as a Military Police Sergeant in Korea. He was also part of the Army Reserves in Jackson

He is survived by three children, Tracy Kemmer, Dayna Truman and Ernie Truman; four sisters, Betty Kramic, Helen Barrett, Susie Oliver and Genivive Truman; two grandchildren, Jessica (Nate) Pepper of Peoria, Ariz.; Nicholas (Lindsay) Rudolph of Mirror Lake, Mich., and five great-grandchildren, Braison and Lainey Rudolph; Colton, Reagan and Colby Pepper; many nephews, who loved uncle E.J.; and special friend Robert Kemmer, and a special remembrance to sister-in-law, Nancy Baxter of Victorville, Calif., former co-workers, golf buddies and his two cats, Dusty and Stubby

A private memorial service will be held at a later date, as his body has been donated to the University of Michigan’s Science department. Pastor Mary Barrett will perform the memorial service and a military burial with full military honors will be held at the Battle Creek National Cemetery.