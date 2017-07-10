Her legacy . . . Martha M. Winnard, 94, passed away July 10, 2017 at home surrounded by her family and Great Lakes Caring hospice. She was born on May 6, 1923 in Wayne, Mich., to Vernon and Mabel (Hearns) Nichols. Martha was an avid reader, card player, and a huge Detroit Tigers fan. She also loved bowling, and collecting Santa Claus items and bird statues. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. Martha will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

Her family . . . Martha will be missed by her daughter, Pamela (Howard) Moore of Brooklyn; and grandchildren, Michael (Jamie) Moore, Kelly (Rick) Raugler, James Moore. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; and grandson, Kevin Moore.

Her farewell . . . Martha’s community farewell will be on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 4 p.m. with a gathering beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Please leave a message of comfort for Martha’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.