Marilyn Mae Froelich, 89, of Tavares, Fla., passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born on January 21, 1931, in Clinton, Mich., to Walter and Bernice Geiger. She married Alan J. Froelich November 11, 1949. Marilyn was employed by the Ford Motor Company for many years.

Marilyn is survived by two children, Timothy (Gayle) Froelich and Mark Froelich and special friend, Kathy Froelich. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Alvin Geiger.

A memorial service will be held in the Spring.