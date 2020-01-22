Her legacy . . . Marguerite Mae Travioli, 92, passed away on December 27, 2019. She was born on September 7, 1927, in Terra Haute, Ind., to Robert and Sarah (Lewsader) Black. Marguerite married the love of her life, Jay Travioli, on June 13, 1946, in Illinois. She will be remembered as always smiling and kind. Marguerite was a firm believer in god and was a member of the Church of Christ in Jackson and Tecumseh, Mich. and Marshall, Ill. If there was a potluck at church, you could find her in the kitchen preparing for it. Marguerite was also a leader in 4-H. She was also the family caregiver. Marguerite will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The Travioli family would like to thank the caring staff at Jackson County Care Medical Facility for all their love, care, and support.

Her family . . . Marguerite will be missed by her children, Edward, Lyle, Mark (Cindy), Duane (Kathy), Quintin, Pamela Hale, and Selina Travioli; sister-in-law, Sophie Black of New York; grandchildren, Jolena, Aaron, Amber, Ashley, Douglas, Jeremy, Kristina, Leslie, Lyle A., Melanie, Nicole, Keith, and Stephanie; 31 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by husband, Jay, daughter, Sarah and son-in-law, George “Skeeter” McBride, daughter-in-law, Sharon, son-in-law, Floyd Hale, one grandson, Dusty and one great-grandson.

Her farewell . . . Marguerite's family and friends will gather Monday, December 30, 2019, at 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 1-2 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Her farewell will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Rev. Chris Kurtz of Emanuel United Church of Christ, Manchester, Mich., will serve as celebrant.