Margaret “Maggie” H. Bilby, 65, of Jerome, Mich., passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson, Mich.

She was born to Margaret “Marge” and her Air Force father, William Clouse, who preceded her in death.

Surviving family members include her husband, Gary L. Bilby; a sister, Pat; niece, Amanda; and several cousins.

She was a retired government worker and elementary teacher, she enjoyed country living. After her marriage in 1987 to Gary, they moved to their Hillsdale County farmstead.

Margaret played and taught bluegrass music with husband Gary which she enjoyed for many years and with many friends which were made with her sunny smile.

She enjoyed traveling, she lovee her dogs, tending to her flower beds, which fulfilled her happy life, which ended much too soon.

Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 3, 2018, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Assistant Pastor Douglas Bilby officiating. Visitation was from 9–11 a.m. Monday, December 3, 2018, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite volunteer work project, “Friends of Walker Tavern”, a state-owned historic site near Brooklyn, Mich.

Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com