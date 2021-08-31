Lisa Meri Smith Hatt, 50, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on August 26, 2021, at the Henry Ford Hospice Home in Jackson, Mich., after a courageous battle with cancer.

Lisa was born on March 27, 1971, to Marlynn and Billie Smith. She graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1990. Because of her love for children, she spent many years caring for all the children in her extended family.

Lisa was preceded in death by both her parents, her grandparents and a sister, Brenda.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Michael Hatt; her son, Travis (Cierra) Hatt and the love of her life, her grandson, Tristen or “Biscuit” as she liked to call him. She will be sadly missed by her remaining siblings, Jenny, Val and Lewis.

She leaves many extended family members who will miss her love, her laughter and of course, her warm fuzzies.

There will be a celebration of her life at the Cement City Baptist Church on Sept. 5 at 3 p.m. with Pastor Drew Woods officiating.