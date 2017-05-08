Her legacy . . . Leta Jane Schiel, 90, life-long resident of Brooklyn passed away May 8, 2017, at Ganton’s Legacy Assisted Living. She was born in Rome Twp. Sept. 27, 1926, the daughter of Howard and Grace (Thompson) Skeese. Leta married Donald Schiel July 19, 1957, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and he preceded her in death. Leta was employed at Brooklyn Products until her retirement. Her true career was home and family. She enjoyed being a wife, mother and homemaker. Leta will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her family . . . Leta is survived by her children, Ron Schiel, Carol Robertson, Donnie (Joe) Carson; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ethel Kiefer. In addition to her husband, Leta was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Elmer and Eva.

Her farewell . . . Leta’s family will greet friends Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn, beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Interment at Lenawee Hill Memorial Park, Adrian. In Leta’s honor, memorial donations may be shared with the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org. Please sign Leta’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Schiel family by calling 877-231-7900.