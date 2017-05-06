Her legacy . . . Janet Elizabeth Brighton, 79, passed away May 6, 2017, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. She was born Nov 11, 1937, in Wyandotte, Mich., the daughter of Earl and Alva (Daniel) Duncan. Janet married Charles Brighton May 7, 1965, and he preceded her in death. She was employed as a database programmer until her retirement in August 2005. Music, laughter, love and family were always important in her life. Janet was known to say “she not only loved her children, but liked them as well” and spending time with them and her grandchildren gave her the most joy. Her gracious hospitality was extended to all that walked through her door. Janet enjoyed volunteering with the Girl Scouts and being part of the Irish Hills Women’s Club. Her legacy of love, kindness and giving will be carried on in the lives of her children and grandchildren.

Her family . . . Janet is survived by her children, Gordon (Pam) Brighton, Kathy Clare, Laura Mullins, Joyce (Jeff) Brighton-Willaert and Margaret (Sam) Lafata; brother, Earl (Sheila) Duncan; grandchildren, Jennifer, Weston, Katie, Chocorua, Austin, Michelle, Barbara, Joseph, Jaidyn, Justin, Hanna, Emily, Stacey and Stephanie; great grandchildren, Christian and Savannah. In addition to her husband, Janet was preceded in death by her parents.

Her farewell . . . Janet's family will greet friends Thursday, May 11, 2017, at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Brooklyn from 5 – 8 p.m. Janet's family will gather on Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home until the time of her community farewell at 11 a.m. with Father Bob Pienta as Celebrant. Interment at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Cemetery. In honor of Janet, memorial donations may be shared with Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home.