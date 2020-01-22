Her legacy . . . Kristina Carolyn Travioli, 28, passed away on January 17, 2020. She was born on March 2, 1991, in Adrian, Mich., to Duane Travioli and Tonya (Donahee) Greggi. She will be remembered as a very giving person, a great mother that loved her children unconditionally. Krissy had a big heart and was very artistic. She enjoyed horticulture, writing poetry and loved to draw. Krissy was a very outspoken, strong-willed person with a lot of spirit. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Her family . . . Krissy will be missed by her children, Harmony, Chase, and Corey; her parents, Duane (Kathy)Travioli and Tonya Greggi; siblings, Aaron Travioli, and Ashley (Tyler) Adams; stepsisters, Sarah and Helen and stepbrother, Michael; grandmother, Judy Carolyn Bauer; four nieces and one nephew, and many aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Jay and Marguerite Travioli; grandfather, John Bauer; Aunt Alice and Uncle Skeeter McBride.

Her farewell . . . Krissy's family and friends will gather Friday, January 24, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 10-11:00 a.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Her Farewell will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for her children's future use.