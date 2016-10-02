Kenneth Ray Fuqua, age 62, of Napoleon Township, passed away suddenly at home Oct. 2, 2016. He was born in Detroit Oct. 18, 1953, the son of Lloyd Dewey and Anna Frances (Anderson) Fuqua.

Ken was a U.S. Army veteran and had been employed with Hydramatics a division of General Motors. He was also a union representative for many years.

He is survived by his four children; and siblings, Danny (Lynn) Fuqua and Deborah (Dave) Frey.

Interment at Fort Custer Cemetery, Battle Creek. Please sign Kenny’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Fuqua family by calling 877-231-7900.

