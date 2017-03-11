John R. Davis, age 54, of Jackson, passed away March 11, 2017, at his home under the loving care of his family and Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Davis in 1996. John is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy; three children, Jason (Ashley) Davis of Napoleon, Danielle O’Dell and Tyler Davis, both of Jackson; four grandchildren, Jaxon and John Davis, Kailee and Colten Adams; father, Jay (Joyce) Davis of Manchester; siblings, Perry Davis, Rhonda Revis, Lisa (Mike) Herda and Teresa (John) McCormick; mother-in-law, Betty (Tom) Woodard; brother-in-law, Kevin (Bonnie) Pond; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Nelson) Thornsbury; several nieces and nephews.

John was a 1982 graduate of Napoleon High School and was a partner with Davis Landscaping. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Services will be held at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 361 E. Grove Ave. in Michigan Center Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tom Duckham officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Napoleon.

Visitation will be held at the Arthur-Day Funeral Home, 820 Fifth St., Michigan Center, Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. For those who wish, contributions in John’s memory to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated. www.arthur-day.com.