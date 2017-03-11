Rosalind A. Smith, 81, longtime resident of Norvell Township, passed away March 11, 2017, at the Dimondale Nursing Care Center. She is survived by three children, David Smith, Debra Hinton and Deanette (Kevin) Condra; seven grandchildren, Emmie and Damien (Karly) Smith, Ashley Mygrant, Joseph Grabowski III, A.J. Smith, Cody Smith and Kasey Condra; seven great-grandchildren, Joshua, Shane, Craig, Oliver, Adelyne, Joshua and Julia; one brother; three sisters and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert J. Smith; son, Donald A. Smith; and her parents, Harry E. and Luella (Cady) Shaw.

Rose was a longtime member of the Norvell Township Board and was a noted area psychic whose gifts aided various police agencies to solve many crimes and questions. Rose has been cremated and will be spending eternity with the one she loves.

A celebration of her Life will be held Sunday, May 7, 2017, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Wilber-Bartlett American Legion Post in Brooklyn. Her family wished to thank the Dimondale Nursing Care Center staff for the kindness and compassion they showed our loved one. Cremation arrangements were under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center. www.arthur-day.com.