Her legacy . . . Joanne Luella Miller, 88, passed away peacefully, with her husband by her side on January 19, 2020. She was born on October 12, 1931, in Dearborn, Mich., to Howard and Esther (Kuhn) Nutt. Joanne married the love of her life, Robert August Miller, on September 15, 1951, in Dearborn, Mich. Joanne lived her life with passion. She enjoyed telling a good joke and would often laugh at her own punchlines. She will be remembered as a talented seamstress and was a member of the Sew-Caring Quilters of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. She was also very artistic and enjoyed painting, needlework, knitting and making porcelain dolls. Joanne was also very musical and enjoyed singing and playing the piano and organ. Joanne was also adventurous and loved to try new gadgets as they came out. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Joanne will be missed by her husband, Robert; her children, Mark Richard (Catharine MaryAnn), Linda Grace Peterson and Cynthia Ruth Miller; her brothers, Ronald (Musette) Nutt and Gordon (Karen) Nutt; grandchildren, Joel Erik and Megan Lynn; many nieces and nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends and of course her beloved dog Romeo. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Darwin Nutt.

Her farewell . . . Joanne’s family and friends will gather Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. Her farewell service will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 11151 U.S. 12, Brooklyn on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. where she will lie in state from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor R. William Roper will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or Sew-Caring Quilters. Please leave a message of comfort for Joanne’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.