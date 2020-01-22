Flavia May Colvin, 91, formerly of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully at Prestige Way Assisted Living in Holt on Sunday, January 12, 2020, under the loving care of the Prestige Way staff and Heart to Heart Hospice. Flavia was born in Muncie, Ind., on January 1, 1929, to Waldon Sr. and Dora (Beckley) Wilkins. She was married to Lewis L. Colvin and they began raising their family in Wayne County before moving to the Brooklyn area.

Flavia worked for many years at the R.L. Polk Company in Detroit and Taylor, retiring as a Human Resources Manager. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and sewing; mostly she enjoyed time at home with family and having family dinners together. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.

Flavia is survived by her beloved family, her husband of 74 years, Lewis L.; two daughters, Judith E. (Leslie) Clouser of Tekonsha and Gwendolyn S. (Robert) Shrock of Jackson; grandchildren, Lewis Justice, Linda Miller, Laura Tittl, John Clouser, Amy Blackledge, and Robert Shrock Jr.; great-grandchildren, Tara Evans, Justin Nichols, Amber Paull, CJ Tittl, Kayden Shrock, Bryce Blackledge, Logan Blackledge, Colten Shrock, and Gracie Shrock; great-great-grandchildren, Keara Paull, Charlotte “Charlie” Paull, and Aurora Paull; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Ruth A. Justice and five brothers, Justus Wilkins (infant), Jessie Wilkins, Waldon Jr. “Lefty” Wilkins, Robert Wilkins and Richard Wilkins.

As was her request, private family services have been held with Reverend David Bolton officiating. Interment took place at Highland Cemetery in Columbia Township.