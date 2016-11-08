Her legacy . . . Jeanette Marie Way, age 78, longtime resident of Brooklyn, passed away Nov. 8, 2016, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. She was born May 16, 1938, at home in Quincy, Mich., the daughter of Donald and Freda (Kemp) Reeves. Jeanette married James Way in Brooklyn Nov. 30, 1957, and he preceded her in death in 2015. Jeanette was briefly employed in her younger years with Commonwealth Associates, but her forever job was wife, mother and homemaker to her husband and four children. She will be remembered as a kind, loving, sweet and good mother.

Her family . . . Jeanette is survived by her children, James M. (Linda) Way, Jeffrey D. Way, Linda (Daniel) Schultz, Paul L. Way; grandchildren, Michael and Martin (Hassie) Way, Alyssa and Thomas Schultz; and great grandson, Finn Way. In addition to her husband of 57 years, Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents.

Her farewell . . . Jeanette’s family will greet friends Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel from 4 to 8 p.m. Her community farewell will be Saturday at the funeral home beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Daniel Schultz officiating. In honor of Jeanette, memorial donations may be shared with Crosspointe Church.

Please sign Jeanette’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Way family by calling 877-231-7900.

For all your hometown news . . . click and subscribe here.