Jack Arthur Elrod, of Clarklake, Mich., passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at his home. He was born January 10, 1943, in Jackson, Mich., the son of James and Helen (Shuster) Elrod.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rose “Rosie” (Korbinski) Elrod; one daughter, Tina Ronders; two sons, Fred and Dennis Wenzlick; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including a special granddaughter, MacKenzy Wenzlick and a special grandson, Johnny Fick; two brothers, Bob (Shirley) Elrod and Jim (Cheryl) Elrod; three sisters, Judy (Bill) Bivins, Kathy Stubbs and Jeanette Elrod; several nieces and nephews and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jeff Elrod and one sister, Betty Barden.

Jack owned and operated Dorle Industries, Inc. for 33 years. He attended Skiff Lake Bible Church for over 25 years and he also attended Grace Church in Jackson. Jack loved to do for others and shared that love by portraying himself as Santa Claus for several care homes, neighbors, family and friends for approximately 25 years. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

At his request cremation has taken place and a memorial service to honor the life of Mr. Jack Arthur Elrod will be held at a later date. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Grace Church in Jackson. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and send a condolence to the family.