Harvey ‘Jim’ Guernsey, Jr.

His legacy . . . Harvey James Guernsey, Jr., 97, passed away December 15, 2019. He was born on October 1, 1922, in Jefferson, Mich., to Harvey and Lizzie (Henmen) Guernsey, Sr. Jim married the love of his life, Elva Brown, on June 16, 1943, in Brooklyn, Mich. As a young boy, Jim was not a fan of going to school and would go trapping in the marshy creek area which eventually became Lake Columbia, then worked as an ice cream maker at McGriff’s Ice Cream Factory. Jim then went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Army during WW II as a sharpshooter during battles in Rome-Arno and was a recipient of a bronze star. After the service, Jim worked for Ford Motor Company in Brooklyn before being transferred to Saline where he worked for over 30 years. When not at the plant, Jim liked to farm, do roofing and was known to have made 45 picnic tables for a campground owner just to be helpful. He also paid for a well for a family who had no water. He was a member of the American Legion Wilber-Bartlett Post #315 in Brooklyn. Jim loved watching the Detroit Tigers and the news. He will be remembered as a kindhearted person who was a “little rough” around the edges. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Jim will be missed by his children, Mike Guernsey, Sharon (Dusty) Kelley, Steve (Karen) Guernsey; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson; a sister, Luetta Stager; two brothers, Donald (Carol) and Ken (Wilma) Guernsey. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elva; sister, Darlene; a brother, Robert and daughter in-law, Mary Ann Guernsey.

His farewell . . . Jim’s family and friends will gather Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn where his community farewell will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. Family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Ned Bernstein will officiate with burial following at Jefferson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Elara Caring Hospice or St. Jude’s Children Research. Please leave a message of comfort for Jim’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.