Dolores Marye Field, of Clarklake, entered into eternal life Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Field; grandson, Chad Dermyer; her brother and sister, Bob and Dorothy and her parents, George and Lillian (Davis) Hastings. She is survived by her children, Reid (Jeanne) Osborne and her daughter, Anne (Scott) Barnett, her grandchildren, Reid (Casey) Osborne, John (Jennifer) Dermyer, Lauree Dermyer and Lisa Osborne and 11 great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Phillip, Taylor, Kayla, Page, Lily, Nicholas, Amiyah, Blakley, Easton and Deker.

Dolores was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 7, 1929, before relocating with her family to Jackson, Mich., where she attended T.A. Wilson School and later graduating in 1947 from Jackson High School. Dolores raised her family at Clark Lake, her home, that she held dear to her heart. She taught Sunday School at Clark Lake Community Church for several years and later became a member of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed working with the community on a project that resulted in a book about the lake, Clark Lake Images of a Michigan Tradition.

She endlessly supported her children and grandchildren throughout their school years attending every activity they were involved in, whether it be a sporting event, volunteering with them, or silently supporting them. She was always our biggest fan. Later in life, her favorite things were to be with her family and friends, especially at Clark Lake on the pontoon. Dolores retired, as a secretary from Laborers Local Union 503. Dolores was a member for several years with the American Business Women’s Association, supporting young women as they began their working career. Upon her retirement, she was active as a volunteer with the Jackson Friendly Home and graciously supported Youth Haven Ranch in Rives Junction, Mich.

Dolores will be laid to rest beside her husband at Roseland Memorial Gardens, where a graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at Patient-Montgomery Funeral Home for visitation on Tuesday, November 2, 2020, from 3-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to Youth Haven Ranch.