David J. Belaire, 65, of Brooklyn, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital. He was born Feb. 19, 1952, in Ypsilanti to John and Edna (Wakkala) Belaire. David proudly served in the United States Navy from June, 1969 to July, 1971, with the Inshore Underwater Warfare Group. He married Tracey Righter in 1999, spending their honeymoon in Hawaii, and she survives. He worked for Steeb Dodge as a mechanic. David was a master woodworker and enjoyed giving away his projects to his loved ones. He was also known in the area as a phenomenal guitarist and enjoyed traveling, especially to Rome, Ga., to visit good friends, Harvey and Sheila Chapman, but most of all he was a beloved father, husband, son, brother and grandfather.

In addition to his wife, Tracey, David is survived by three sons, Jason (Jennifer) Belaire of Ypsilanti, Justin (Angie) Belaire of Jackson, Jon Belaire of Brooklyn; two step-sons, Jeremy (Shannon) Barrett of Tecumseh and Matthew (Jessenia) Barrett of Miami, Fla.; two brothers, Peter (Deborah) Belaire of Saline and Dennis (Marian) Belaire of Wixom; one sister, Sue Belaire of Tecumseh; six grandchildren, Isabelle, Leigha, Nicholas, Matthew, Andrew and Olivia. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Amy L. Belaire.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2017, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 16, 2017, at 4 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian with Steve Righter officiating. Burial will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly Michigan. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Heart Association. Envelopes are available at the Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian.