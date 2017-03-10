Corey Frederick Maxson, 30, of Brooklyn, passed away, March 10, 2017. He was born June 11, 1986, in Jackson the son of Tim Maxson and Ronda (Rice) Maxson. He is survived by his parents, Tim (Kristin) Maxson and Ronda (Rick) Stahl; his fiancé, Kathryn Kellk; their son Crixus; his son, Izaiha Maxson; and his mother, Nacole Loomis; his siblings, Danielle, Adeline, Asland, Malia, Olivia, Alexzander, Jacobzen and Sophia; his grandparents, Fred and Carolyn Maxson and Sylvia Stahl; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; and his five best friends, Randy, Bosley, Bryan, Tony and John. He was preceded in death by his son, Achilles Maxson and grandmothers, Donna Rice and Alice Rowe.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2017, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 210 W. Pottawatamie St., Tecumseh, Mich. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2017, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. A luncheon will follow at the Brooklyn American Legion.