Carol Nadine Baker, 87, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Carol’s family and friends will gather Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 402 S. Mill St., Brooklyn. Her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Sheeks officiating. Interment to follow at Roseland Memorial Gardens, Jackson following the service.

She was born on March 20, 1933, in Columbia Township, Jackson, Mich., to Robert and Florine “Maree” (Cruse) Losey. Carol married the love of her life, the late Clifton Baker, on September 2, 1951, in Yuma, Ariz. She will be remembered for being a woman of many talents. Carol was an amazing artist that lovingly created each grandchild a gift of a drawing of themselves as a graduation present. She baked special birthday cakes that could only be rivaled by her wedding cakes.

Her drawings were so detailed people have mistaken them as actual photographs. Carol also made many clothes for her children and grandchildren. She was very family-oriented. Her designs of their earth-covered home became the actual blueprint for the home. Carol had a huge heart and a terrific sense of humor. She was a very hands-on person that liked to contribute in any way possible. She volunteered to clean and repair damaged toys, dolls, stuffed animals, making each repair very personal and then returning them back to be given away. Carol enjoyed watching birds, especially hummingbirds. She liked to camp and made several trips to California to visit family. Carol liked to dine out but did enjoy making a good, hearty breakfast, with the pretense of dining out.

Carol is survived by her children, Chris Baker, Craig (Judy) Baker, Connie (David) Kemler and Curtis (Tina) Baker; her grandchildren, Alex Baker, Eric (Griselda) Baker, Becky Kemler, Katie (Markcus) Cole, Elizabeth (Daniel) Pardee, Jonathan Kemler, Andy (Paige) Kemler, Joe (Jenny) Kemler, Peter (Lydia) Kemler, Christina (Phil) Harney, Ivy (Josh) Sears and Denae Baker; 15 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifton; brother and sister-in-law, Gerald (Lois) Losey; sister and brother-in-law, Pat (Everett) Wise and a granddaughter, Amanda Baker.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Arbor Day Tree Foundation.