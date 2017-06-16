Carol Irene (Weiss-LaPointe-Cowall) Baluk, passed away June 16, 2017 at the remarkable age of 93. Carol was born in Detroit, Mich. on June 25, 1923 to Edward and Irene Weiss, Sr. Carol graduated from Chadsey High School in 1941. She married Emil LaPointe in 1942, Walter Cowall in 1970 and Steve Baluk in 1979. Each one of her husbands preceded her in death. Carol melded three families together to make one beautiful family who together loved her dearly and will cherish their memories of her beautiful life.

Carol is survived by her children, Bruce LaPointe (Lois); David LaPointe (Jean); Mark LaPointe (Sandy); Gary Cowall (Kathy); Jeff Cowall (Jennifer), Nan Martin; and Sandy Jakobowski (Steve); 13 grandchildren, Todd LaPointe (Christine); Lori Ridder (Ted); Emily LaPointe, Jason LaPointe, Scott LaPointe (Amy); Allison Firestone (Matt); Matthew Cowall (Caryn); Andy Cowall (Becky); Michael Cowall; Joseph LaPointe (Rachel); Elizabeth Rayis (Rico); Ann Marie White, (Michael), and Scott Jakobowski; 14 great-grandchildren, Michael, Joshua, Daniel, Timothy, John, Emma, Anna, Avery, Lillian, Nico, Jakob, Dylan, Kathryn and Meghan. She is also survived by her brother, Pastor Edward C. Weiss, Jr. (Joyce); her loving niece Leslie Weiss, who was by her side constantly to tend to her every need; and by many more nieces and nephews. Two granddaughters preceded Carol in death: Jennifer Lee and Wendy Jean.

Carol was employed by Burroughs for serval years and as a church secretary at Newburg ME Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, all in Livonia, Mich. She retired from Brooklyn Presbyterian Church in 2011 after 27 years of dedicated service. Carol leaves behind a loving church family in Brooklyn who loved her and will all miss her very much.

A memorial visitation for Carol will be held Sunday, June 25, 2017 at noon until the time of her memorial service at 1 p.m. at the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church, 160 N. Main St., Brooklyn with Pastor Frank Rupnik, III officiating. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church or to their favorite charity.

A special thanks to the loving care that Carol received from the Staff at Gaslight Village in Adrian and to the Great Lakes Hospice staff who provided her with great comfort. Arrangements by the Wetherby funeral Home, Jackson.