Barbara Ann Ayotte, 84, of Brooklyn, formerly of Gladstone, Mich., passed away June 15, 2017. She was born July 23, 1932 in Detroit to Frank and Sadie (Adamski) Bolda. Barbara married Gerald Ayotte Nov. 22, 1973 at St. Gerald’s Parish in Farmington, Mich., and he preceded her in death on March 1, 2009.

She was a physical therapist and retired from Pinecrest Medical Care Facility in Powers, Mich. She was a former Felician Sister of Livonia, Mich., and received Papal dispensation for family care after the death of her father. Barbara was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church, Clarklake Mich. and St. Anne Catholic Church, Escanaba, Mich.

Her brother, Francis “Frank” Bolda preceded her in death in 2011. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Patricia Bolda of Brooklyn, Mich.; nieces and nephews, Thom (Debbie) Bolda of Henderson, Nev.; Tamara (Dennis) Neely of Brooklyn, Tim (Sue) Bolda of Cape Canaveral, Fla.; Tiffany (Dennis) Scott, of Brooklyn, Tricia (Jeff) Caler of Hanover, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Barbara’s funeral mass is Friday, June 30, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church with Father Thomas Helfrich OSFS officiating. Family will greet friends at the church prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, Escanaba. Arrangements by the Wetherby Funeral Home, Jackson, Mich.