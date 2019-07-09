Alexis Goodwin passed away in the loving arms of her parents on June 29, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ypsilanti, Mich. She was born a precious daughter to Brian and Lynsey (Noonan) Goodwin on June 28, 2019. And though her time on earth was too brief, she inspired so many with a love that will endure forever. Time shall not fade the memory of such a beautiful child, and she shall be greatly missed.

The Goodwin’s family and friends will gather on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 5–8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home – Braun Chapel in Brooklyn, Mich. Memorial contributions are suggested to HFAH Foundation (Perinatal Bereavement Fund) or St. Joseph Mercy Hospital NICU. Please leave a message of comfort for Alexis’ family at 877-231-7900 or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.