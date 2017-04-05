His Legacy . . . William H. “Bill” Gresham Jr., age 95, passed away April 5, 2017. He was born in Florence, Ala., Aug. 26, 1921 the son of William Sr. and Georgia (Swinea) Gresham. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and was later employed as an electrician with The Budd Company until his retirement in 1983. Bill married Edna Brewer Jan. 4, 1943, in Florence, Ala. and she preceded him in death after 65 years of marriage. He attended Grace Baptist Church in Somerset Center. Bill was dedicated to working out at the Manchester Fitness Center where he was a member and inspiration to others for four years. He was an avid gardener and had a heart for animals. Bill was a dearly loved family man and will be missed by all who knew him.

His Family . . . Bill is survived by his children, Billy (Barbara) Gresham and Rebecca (John) Harrison; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Lawrence Gresham and Ann Barnett. Bill was preceded in death by his sons, Jerry and Jimmie Gresham; siblings, Bessy, Marvin, John, George, Howard, Lois Edward, Jim Gresham, Lucille Muse and Mae Fraley.

His Farewell . . . Bill’s family will greet friends Monday, April 10, 2017, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Manchester. His Community Farewell will begin with gathering Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Edward Knauss officiating. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery. In Bill’s honor, memorial donations may be shared with Grace Baptist Church. Please sign Bill’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Gresham family by calling 877-231-7900.