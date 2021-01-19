Tina Marie Dalrymple, 60, of Jackson, Mich., passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson. She was born on March 3, 1960, in Jackson, Mich., to Jerry O. and Elizabeth A. (McWhiney) Bowler. She married Thomas E. Dalrymple on October 16, 2004, at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson, and he survives.

Tina lived all of her life in the Jackson area. She earned her G.E.D. at Northwest High School in Jackson in 1978. Tina worked at Astro-Cap in Dexter for 12 years and then she worked at Barb’s Star Bar in Jackson for several years. She enjoyed playing pool.

Surviving besides her husband, Thomas; is one son, Jason Nowlan of Jackson; one daughter, Melissa (Jeff) Ellis of North Carolina; four grandchildren, one great-grandson, her mother, Elizabeth Bowler of Jackson, one brother, Martin (Marsha) Bowler of Jackson, one sister, Linda (David) Atkins of Bellaire, Mich., her mother-in-law, Charmian Dalrymple of Brooklyn, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Bowler and her father-in-law, Wilbur Dalrymple.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor John Masters officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Interment will take place at Highland Cemetery in Brooklyn. Social distancing will be followed.

