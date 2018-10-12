Her legacy . . . Shelby Nicole Greene, 26, passed away October 6, 2018. She was born on December 22, 1991, in Pontiac, Mich., to Kim and Stacy (Osterman) Greene. Shelby was a graduate of Columbia Central and attended Grand Valley State University. She worked as a bartender at Irish Hills Eagles and Ironbark Brewery where she was always entertaining customers with her fun energy. Shelby was a member of the American Legion Post 315 and Irish Hills Eagles 3689. She will be remembered as a beautiful, vibrant, carefree, fun-loving “old” soul who was always happy, compassionate, responsible and loved purple! She always made people laugh, leaving everyone feeling warm and content by her presence. Shelby was an accomplished athlete in high school and as a young adult purchased her own home on Lake LeAnn at the age of 23. She loved her pets, boating and enjoyed lake life. She had many adventures with her Uncle Alex. Shelby will be sorely missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Shelby will be missed by her parents, Stacy Greene and Kim (Lisa) Greene; sister, Jennifer (Scott) O’Connell; brother, Michael (Stephanie) Greene; grandparents, Judith and Daniel Stucky; step-sister, Melissa and step-brother, Christopher; uncles, Alex (Katie) Stucky and Kevin (Robin) Greene; nephews, Declan, Liam and Mason O’Connell; cousins, Jack, Bryan, Heidi, Cassie and Michelle and their families; her very best friend, Kerri Gallatin and her beloved fur babies, dog – Waylon Jennings, and cats – Paula Deen and Willie Nelson. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald and Mary Greene.

Her farewell . . . Shelby’s family and friends will gather Friday, October 12, 2018, from 4–8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel where her farewell will be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at 11 a.m. with family and friends gathering from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions are suggested to Katsnips at katsnips.org or ReJoyceful Animal Rescue at rejoycefulrescue.com. Please leave a message of comfort for Shelby’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.