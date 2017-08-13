Roger D. White Sr., 71, of Addison, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at his home.

He was born on Oct. 27, 1945 in Mt. Ashley, KY, to Elmer L. and Mary (Osborn) White. He married Rowiena Howell on June 29, 1969, in Detroit, Mich., and she survives. Roger lived his early life in Kentucky, and then in Flat Rock, Mich. He lived in the Addison area since 1983. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Army during the Viet Nam War in Germany. Roger graduated from Flat Rock High School. He was employed at General Motors at the Willow Run Plant, the Warren Plant and then at Delphi Adrian Plant. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, working on his lawn and he enjoyed his family.

Surviving besides his wife, Rowiena; is one son, Rodney White of Addison; two daughters, Rhonda (Terry) Auer of New Port, Tenn., Regina (Rob) Sherman of Convoy, Ohio; Roger’s mother, Mary White of Saline; several grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, one brother, two sisters, and one son, Roger D. White, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Addison. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday. Full Military Honors will be performed by the Hudson American Legion, Hannan-Colvin Post #180.

