Robert “Bob” Donaldson, 78, passed away December 3, 2021. Robert’s family and friends will gather Friday, December 10, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. His funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 11 a.m. John Messimer will officiate. Interment of ashes to immediately follow at Highland Cemetery with military honors provided by the Brooklyn American Legion Wilber Bartlett Post 315.

Robert was born on April 24, 1943, in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. Robert married Brenda Lindquist on May 28, 1986, in Toledo, Ohio. He will be remembered as a loving grandfather who thoroughly enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events – whether it be baseball, basketball, softball, swimming, wrestling, lacrosse or football. Robert also loved watching television, especially sports, movies and cable news networks. He was an avid University of Michigan fan. Robert spent 33 years employed at Ford Motor Company, starting on the line and working his way up to foreman.

Robert will be missed by his wife, Brenda; his children, Shelly Craun of Lapeer, Mich.; Jamie (Sonny) Smith of Jackson, Mich.; Jennifer (Kerry) Powell of Tecumseh, Mich.; Amy Donaldson of Tecumseh, Mich.; Kara (Chad) Dunigan of Tecumseh, Mich.; and Abby (Trevor) Harris of Battle Creek, Mich.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mildred (Noe) Donaldson; a sister, Jo Ann Walter; and a brother, David Donaldson.

